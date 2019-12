Watches Ozzy Osbourne worn



Ozzy Osbourne was on an interview of CNBC the financial news network and stated that he was a "watch freak" and collected watches. He was spotted in many occasions with different watches. The most often spotted one should be his Cartier Ballon Bleu watch. Cartier watches always adds a touch of elegance to the wrists of both women and men. It has become wild on Ozzy’s wrist.







Ozzy Osbourne also was wearing his Rolex Daytona to attend the Rolex party with his wife Sharon Osbourne.











