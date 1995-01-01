

Sharon Osbourne Crapped In Ozzy's Marijuana (9/29/2006)



Jack Osbourne always made sure he didn't smoke cannabis around his mother Sharon after witnessing the extremities she would go to to beat her husbands pot addiction.



Jack admits how on one occasion, his mother was so furious at finding Ozzy's bag of weed that she proceeded to remove the contents and defecate in it to teach her husband a lesson.



Jack says, "That's disturbing to say the least. "It made me think I should probably not do that around her and dad's nuts for thinking he could get away with it."

Source: Contactmusic

