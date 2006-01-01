|
|
|NEWS
|
E! Working On New Special "The True Hollywood Story: The Osbourne's"
|
(9/29/2006)
E! Entertainment is currently working on a 2 hour special focusing on the Osbourne family.
"The True Hollywood Story: The Osbourne's" is currently slated to air mid December 2006.
|
|
|
|Tell a friend about this article
|
|
|
|Four ways to stay on top of your Ozzy news
|
1. Subscribe to the Ozzyhead.com Newsletter: Click here
2. Add Ozzyhead.com news to your RSS/XML News Reader: Click Here
3. Have each news article individually e-mailed to you, as soon as they are posted on my site: Click Here
4. Set up a Google news alert: Click Here