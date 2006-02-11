

Osbournes To Attend Pride Of Britain Awards Ceremony (11/2/2006)

The Osbourne's are slated to appear next week at the Pride of Britain Awards.



Prime Minister Tony Blair and Prince Charles will be paying tribute to the UK’s unsung heroes. Other guests will include Kylie Minogue, Jude Law, Rod Stewart. Steve Gerrard, and David and Victoria Beckham.



The Pride of Britain awards will be broadcast on UK television, Tuesday November 7th at 9pm on ITV.

Source: entertainmentwise.com

