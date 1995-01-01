

Ozzfest 2007: Alice In Chains Possibility, Ozzy To Play 2nd Stage Again (10/27/2006)

Sharon Osbourne was interviewed by Opie and Anthony yesterday on their syndicated radio show. She confirmed that Ozzy will be performing on the 2nd stage again next year at Ozzfest 2007. She also said that they are trying to get Alice In Chains on the bill.



Sharon also made a quick reference to a 40th Anniversary tour for Black Sabbath in 2008.

Source: Ozzyhead.com

