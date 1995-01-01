

OZZY ANNOUNCES NEW BLACK SABBATH ALBUM & TOUR!!! (10/25/2006)

Tony Iommi and Ronnie Dio are working on a project together which has nothing to do with Black Sabbath. There is only one Black Sabbath. Ozzy, Tony, Geezer and Bill will be touring late next year along with new Black Sabbath album. However, Ozzy wishes Tony and Ronnie much success in their project together.

Source: Ozzy.com

