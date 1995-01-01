NEWSOzzyhead.com XML RSS News Feed


Ozzy Osbourne To Guest On "Nights With Alice Cooper" (10/25/2006)

Ozzy Osbourne will be Alice Cooper's special guest on Cooper's radio show "Nights with Alice Cooper" airing on Monday, October 30th. The program is a classic-rock format and is nationally syndicated on the United Stations Radio Networks. Air times differ, so make sure to check out www.NightsWithAliceCooper.com for more information.


Source: Ozzy.com

