

NEWS



Ozzy Osbourne To Guest On "Nights With Alice Cooper" (10/25/2006)

Ozzy Osbourne will be Alice Cooper's special guest on Cooper's radio show "Nights with Alice Cooper" airing on Monday, October 30th. The program is a classic-rock format and is nationally syndicated on the United Stations Radio Networks. Air times differ, so make sure to check out www.NightsWithAliceCooper.com for more information.

Source: Ozzy.com

Tell a friend about this article

Your name:



Your e-mail:



Friends name:



Friends e-mail:



Comments:



Send copy to myself

Four ways to stay on top of your Ozzy news 1. Subscribe to the Ozzyhead.com Newsletter: Click here



2. Add Ozzyhead.com news to your RSS/XML News Reader: Click Here



3. Have each news article individually e-mailed to you, as soon as they are posted on my site: Click Here



4. Set up a Google news alert: Click Here <=== Back To The News Section