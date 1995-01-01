

Limited Edition Black Sabbath Clothing Line, Art/Photo Retrospective To Launch (10/20/2006)

I've been told that a limited edition Black Sabbath (original lineup) clothing line, art/photo retrospective, and mini animation saga will be announced on http://www.181martel.com on November 17th. Apparently they have Black Sabbath's blessing behind this all as well.



The website is pretty vague... I'm not sure if these items will be available online, or in a store. I'll let you be the judge... follow this link: http://www.181martel.com/181/Sabbath%20Resurrection.html .

Source: Ozzyhead.com

